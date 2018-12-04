Mueller Industries (MLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 6568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLI. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $729,315.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $762,204. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 23.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 111.3% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

