Murphy Oil (MUR) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) has been assigned a $36.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

NYSE MUR opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 2.09. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 29.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

