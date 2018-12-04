Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,586 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 745.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 122.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $332.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.31 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

