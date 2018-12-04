Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ViaSat worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 158.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 800,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,707,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 5.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ViaSat by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after acquiring an additional 116,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the second quarter valued at $4,580,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $277,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 89,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $6,091,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,372 shares of company stock worth $10,968,466 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSAT. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of ViaSat and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

