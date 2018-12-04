Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $1,404,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,983.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,661,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,454 shares of company stock valued at $16,493,798 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

EBS opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

