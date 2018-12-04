Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,408 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PTC to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In related news, EVP Barry F. Cohen sold 47,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $4,008,658.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,231 shares of company stock worth $12,779,065 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

