Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $129.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $140.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $558.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.10 million to $562.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $568.76 million, with estimates ranging from $560.90 million to $578.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Myers Industries from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. 6,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,878 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 26.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,860,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 385,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,073,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

