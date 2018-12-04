Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

