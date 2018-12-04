National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $279.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $252.92 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

