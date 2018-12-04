National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on National Beverage from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 200,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,949. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $83.51 and a 12 month high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $2.90 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.