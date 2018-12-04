National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 24,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,641. The firm has a market cap of $545.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.77. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $302,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 526,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,297,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 934,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 670.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 379,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 240.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 355,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.