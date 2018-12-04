National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $37,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.01. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

