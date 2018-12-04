Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nektar reported encouraging third-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company has a promising pipeline with several pipeline and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta under the license agreement with AstraZeneca, Shire and Amgen, respectively. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 2.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,043.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $228,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

