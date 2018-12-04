Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 182.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,592 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,043.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-shares-bought-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.