Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,523. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $5.59.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

