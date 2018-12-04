Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $990,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,747 shares of company stock worth $4,098,171. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57, a PEG ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix-shares-sold-by-advisory-research-inc.html.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.