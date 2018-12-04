New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) versus New York & Company, Inc. (RTW) Head to Head Contrast

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) and New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York & Company, Inc. and New York & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York & Company, Inc. $926.87 million 0.23 $5.67 million $0.10 32.20 New York & Company, Inc. $926.87 million 0.22 $5.67 million $0.10 31.60

New York & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York & Company, Inc. and New York & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Given New York & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York & Company, Inc. is more favorable than New York & Company, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares New York & Company, Inc. and New York & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York & Company, Inc. 1.21% 15.71% 4.40% New York & Company, Inc. 1.37% 17.23% 5.02%

Risk and Volatility

New York & Company, Inc. has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York & Company, Inc. has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New York & Company, Inc. beats New York & Company, Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. The company sells its merchandise through a network of retail stores, as well as through e-commerce store at nyandcompany.com. As of August 23, 2018, it operated 426 stores in 36 states. The company was formerly known as NY & Co. Group, Inc. New York & Company, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About New York & Company, Inc.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. engages in the online and retail trade of clothes. Its products include pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denim, t-shirts, active wear, accessories, bags, jewelry, and shoes. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

