Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,944 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Newmont Mining worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Newmont Mining by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 137,816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 31.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,763,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,109 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 66.2% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 113.8% in the third quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $126,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,174.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $632,528. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

