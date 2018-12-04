Newron Pharmaceuticals (NWPHF) versus Synlogic (SYBX) Financial Comparison

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $15.17 million 12.94 -$6.42 million ($0.36) -30.56 Synlogic $2.44 million 90.30 -$40.37 million ($5.88) -1.47

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Synlogic. Newron Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Synlogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Synlogic -1,912.74% -39.07% -34.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Synlogic 0 0 5 0 3.00

Synlogic has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.14%. Given Synlogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Synlogic beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its pipeline of products include Sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome; Evenamide, a first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. has a collaboration agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of safinamide in Japan and Asian territories. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also involved in developing discovery-stage product candidates for inborn errors of metabolism, including maple syrup urine disease, isovaleric acidemia, and organic acidemias. It has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; Ginkgo Bioworks to discover new living medicines to treat neurological and liver disorders. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

