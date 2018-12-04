Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note published on Monday.

“We would expect interest rates to be higher on this transaction, taking into account the greater degree of leverage post-close, as well as interest rate increases since the MEG transaction closed, which may reduce the speed with which the company would be able to reduce leverage.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stephens set a $94.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $602,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,553. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $593,000. Caerus Investors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $2,196,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $2,079,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.