Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nicholas Financial worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,493,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.72. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/nicholas-financial-inc-nick-shares-sold-by-jbf-capital-inc.html.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.