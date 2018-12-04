Nidec (NJDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nidec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $33.68 on Friday. Nidec has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Nidec had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nidec will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

