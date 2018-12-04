Nielsen (NLSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s well performing Watch segment remains the key driver of its top-line growth. Its continued strength in Audience Measurement is a tailwind. Further, positive contributions from Gracenote acquisition are major positives. Moreover, strong share buyback policy of the company is helping it in gaining investors’ confidence. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio and its growing clientele are expected to continue aiding its business growth in the near term as well as in the long haul. However, Nielsen is being impacted by sluggishness in the U.S. Buy segment and unimpressive performance in the emerging markets. Further, the company’s continued investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion and profitability. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLSN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 281.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 213.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 127.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $503,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

