Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Reduced by Green Valley Investors LLC

Green Valley Investors LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 58,975 shares during the period. Nike makes up 2.9% of Green Valley Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $63,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Nike stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

