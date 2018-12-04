Nitro (NOX) Trading 42.2% Lower This Week

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a market cap of $25,194.00 and $1.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nitro has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.02307047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00141570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00192945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.00 or 0.10358273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,145,734 tokens. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

