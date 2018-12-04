Noir Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $191.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.02285380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00150158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00192239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.10498971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 18,791,502 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

