Nokota Management LP Buys 413,293 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Nokota Management LP increased its stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,293 shares during the quarter. Nokota Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of McDermott International worth $36,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 549.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In related news, Director Gary Luquette bought 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 173,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,968. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International Inc has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.55.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

