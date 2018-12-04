Nokota Management LP Buys New Stake in Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP)

Nokota Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $869,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $49,609.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHAP opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Chaparral Energy Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

