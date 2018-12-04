Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,430 Shares of County Bancorp Inc (ICBK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 58.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

ICBK stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. County Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 395,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,010. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

