Northern Trust Corp Has $1.49 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (SCZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 130,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $69.19.

ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP Profile

