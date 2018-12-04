Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Associated Capital Group Inc (AC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

