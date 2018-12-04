Novartis AG (NVS) Stake Decreased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.9% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 50.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 190.8% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. BNP Paribas raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

