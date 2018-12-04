Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk reported in line earnings but beat sales estimates in third-quarter 2018. However, the company remains optimistic about Ozempic and results for oral semaglutide. It is looking forward to make the first oral GLP-1 treatment available for people with type II diabetes. The company also made someorganizational changes aimed at boosting innovation in its R&D organization and redirecting resources in other parts of the organization to drive growth further. The company’s acquisition of Ziylo will provide it with the latter’s synthetic glucose binding molecules that will enable it todevelop glucose responsive insulins. The company’s expansion of its biopharm business also bodes well.Shares of the company underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 113,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 81.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after buying an additional 457,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,666,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,087,000 after purchasing an additional 524,371 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,410,000 after purchasing an additional 227,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.