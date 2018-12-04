NPER (NPER) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, NPER has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. NPER has a total market cap of $807,400.00 and approximately $25,656.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018524 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00037424 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006460 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006105 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00002356 BTC.

NPER Token Profile

NPER (NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En.

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinrail, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

