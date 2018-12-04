Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny Sells 2,500 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $168,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $163,350.00.

On Monday, October 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $205,450.00.

NUS stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 430,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,197. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 162.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 181.9% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 151.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $88.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

