NUSHARES ETF TR/ENHANCED YIELD 1-5 (NYSEARCA:NUSA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NUSHARES ETF TR/ENHANCED YIELD 1-5’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:NUSA opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. NUSHARES ETF TR/ENHANCED YIELD 1-5 has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/nushares-etf-tr-enhanced-yield-1-5-nusa-announces-dividend-increase-0-06-per-share.html.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for NUSHARES ETF TR/ENHANCED YIELD 1-5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUSHARES ETF TR/ENHANCED YIELD 1-5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.