NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Receives $26.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

NS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 36,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,475. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Chemical Bank bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

