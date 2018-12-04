Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $188,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $416,959.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,312. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Nutanix to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.01%. The company had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

