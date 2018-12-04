NuVasive (NUVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) in the last few weeks:

11/27/2018 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2018 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/14/2018 – NuVasive had its “strong sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “NuVasive’s third-quarter revenue exceeded the consensus mark. However, earnings fell short of the mark. Operating profit contracted significantly on escalating costs and expenses. Full-year outlook also seems disappointing which fails to indicate any sign of rebound in the near term. Headwinds like pricing pressure, reimbursement issues and competitive landscape are the major downsides. Notably, in the quarter under review, pricing pressure remained stable at a negative 2%, below the industry average. NuVasive has underperformed its industry over the past three months. On a positive note, NuVasive delivered balanced growth in both of its business wings. Also, a solid show by the international business buoys optimism. The company expects to see strong demand for new products and positive surgeon conversion efforts. Moreover, contributions from the company’s the recently-completed consolidation of SafePassage was significant.”

11/1/2018 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2018 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – NuVasive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00. They wrote, “NUVA’s 3Q18 revenue beat while its EPS missed. Management raised revenue guidance but lowered EPS guidance. Organic growth increased to 8% in 3Q18 from 5% in 2Q18 as improved domestic growth offset slower international growth. Operating margin was 220 bps below consensus as management decided to exploit an improving spine market by reinvesting in SG&A (up 70 bps Y/Y) and R&D (up 50 bps Y/Y). Gross margin met consensus and West Carrollton remains on track to deliver 130-150 bps of margin benefit in 2019. While the margin performance is frustrating, we expect the stronger growth combined with in-sourcing to drive better margin performance in 2019 and reiterate our Buy rating.””

10/19/2018 – NuVasive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating and 12-month PT of $58 on shares of NUVA. NUVA has faced a growing number of challenges over the past 18 months, particularly in its US business which has pressured the stock. We think it is appropriate to remain on the sidelines, until we gain more confidence in the reacceleration of US growth and OM improvement. $58 price target is based on an 11x EV/EBITDA multiple on our 2019 EBITDA estimate.””

10/17/2018 – NuVasive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00. They wrote, “We believe that new products, improved biologics growth, easing comps, and NUVA’s vertical integration should enable it to see stronger top and bottom line growth in 2H18 and 2019. NUVA has launched a number of new products in 2018 and has more coming (including Pulse in 2Q19) that should enable it to accelerate its revenue growth. And NUVA’s vertical integration effort and cost efficiency initiatives should enable it to exceed its target for ~100 bps of annual operating margin improvement in 2019. We have increased confidence in NUVA’s outlook and we raise our price target to $80 from $67 and reiterate our Buy rating.””

NUVA stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,575. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,671 shares of company stock worth $538,741. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NuVasive by 163.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 45.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

