NVIDIA (NVDA) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted NVIDIA's analysis:

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $133.31 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,664 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,927. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

