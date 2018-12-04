NVR, Inc. (NVR) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NVR were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 150,961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,614,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,104.33.

NVR stock opened at $2,533.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,040.71 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $38.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,482.93, for a total value of $4,218,498.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,359.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191 shares in the company, valued at $450,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,163 shares of company stock worth $57,909,385. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

