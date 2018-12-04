Odyssey Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.19 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, FCoin, Huobi and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.02235547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00152246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00186713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.69 or 0.10652472 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.