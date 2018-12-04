Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Receives $32.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, MED initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $286,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $390,500 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 179.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after buying an additional 736,393 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 210.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 199,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,437. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

