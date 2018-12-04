Omeros Co. (OMER) Position Lowered by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279,586 shares during the quarter. Omeros comprises 2.8% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned 1.62% of Omeros worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $8,513,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $8,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $683.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 3.91.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

