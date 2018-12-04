Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) will announce $7.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.82 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $41.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.24 million to $46.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.25 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $43.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncomed Pharmaceuticals.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMED traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 104,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,679. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

