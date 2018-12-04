Oppenheimer Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s FY2018 Earnings (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Sunday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.97. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $157,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

