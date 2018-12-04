OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $549.11 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,468 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for about 0.6% of OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 3.09% of Credicorp worth $549,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,000,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,366,000 after acquiring an additional 238,797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 176.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 527,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,651,000 after purchasing an additional 156,944 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 204.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 212,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 175.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,468 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $224.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $189.69 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

