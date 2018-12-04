OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $680.55 Million Holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,158,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490,600 shares during the quarter. ICICI Bank accounts for 0.8% of OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 2.50% of ICICI Bank worth $680,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meristem LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 57.4% in the second quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 15,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

IBN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ICICI Bank Ltd has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

