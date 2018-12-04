O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $346.34 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $363.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after acquiring an additional 262,779 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 183,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,571 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.