Oxford Industries (OXM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.13. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 49.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: Rule of 72

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.